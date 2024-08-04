B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,279 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 113.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,295,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,527,000 after acquiring an additional 81,840 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark began coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO opened at $99.98 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average of $105.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

