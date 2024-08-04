B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 325 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

