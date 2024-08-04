B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 470 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,587.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $50.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, insider Desiree A. Burke 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.