B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.96.

State Street Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $86.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

