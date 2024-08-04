B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $115.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.56 and a 200 day moving average of $130.53. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.79.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

