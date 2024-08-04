B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on R shares. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $131.13 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $143.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average of $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,129 shares of company stock worth $10,598,226. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

