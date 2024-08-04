B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $436,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5,297.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 91,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THC opened at $141.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,543 shares of company stock worth $2,171,926. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $112.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

