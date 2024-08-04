B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $449,000 Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CEIX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6,046.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 140,034 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CEIX stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.17 and a twelve month high of $114.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average is $91.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CEIX

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,087 shares in the company, valued at $52,256,264.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CONSOL Energy

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.