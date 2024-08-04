B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lyft by 1,142.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 376,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 345,919 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,333 shares of company stock worth $518,714. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.92 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

