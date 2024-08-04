B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $473,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,266,000 after buying an additional 674,366 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 98.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 168,920 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 998,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 302,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 115,790 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.28. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

