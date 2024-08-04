B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $529,000 Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PUI opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2194 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.