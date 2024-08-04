B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $547,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $47,980,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.99 and its 200-day moving average is $125.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.