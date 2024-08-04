B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $123.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

