B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $431,000 in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,280,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA YANG opened at $9.56 on Friday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

