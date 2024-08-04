B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,219 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,192,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,865,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 818.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 181,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 161,687 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

RILY opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.92%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

