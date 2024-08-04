B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,425,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $59,128,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,068,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,396.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,711,000 after acquiring an additional 255,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.53.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $105.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.