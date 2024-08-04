B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,024 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

