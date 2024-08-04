B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,215 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,482,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 997,860 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,656,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,304,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DKL opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.12. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $53.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 154.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKL. StockNews.com upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

