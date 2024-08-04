B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,965 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 106.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth $215,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 254,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 43.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

