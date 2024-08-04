B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Teradyne by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Teradyne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock worth $854,538 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $117.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.93.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

