B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 132.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,186,539,000 after purchasing an additional 136,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DexCom by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DexCom by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $121.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,135 shares of company stock worth $446,797. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

