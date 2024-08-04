B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 14,632 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,632 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 9,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,114,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,933 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,833,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,860,000 after buying an additional 791,818 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 476,026.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after buying an additional 785,444 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 580,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 404,169 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at $11,064,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $33.66.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

