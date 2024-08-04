B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 233 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMDV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 191,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $827.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

