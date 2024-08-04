B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Global by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

