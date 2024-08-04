Ball (NYSE:BALL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Shares of BALL opened at $64.76 on Friday. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 2,341.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

