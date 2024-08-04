Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) PT Raised to $17.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BALY. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Bally’s from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.25 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Bally’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BALY opened at $17.14 on Friday. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market cap of $693.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.23. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 45.96% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $621.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bally’s will post -8.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bally’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bally’s by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 20.2% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Bally’s by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

