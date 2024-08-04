Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

BAND opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $410.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $39,307.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,681.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $39,307.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,681.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $26,316.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,973 shares of company stock valued at $664,643 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46,342 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,079,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

