BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stake Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKU. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 214,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,416.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,007 shares of company stock valued at $846,320 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

