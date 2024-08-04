Barclays Cuts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $25.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.37% from the stock’s previous close.

BAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of BAND opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $39,307.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,681.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $39,307.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,681.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,931.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,973 shares of company stock valued at $664,643 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 4.6% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

