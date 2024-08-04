Barclays Lowers O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $14.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $20.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1,538.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

