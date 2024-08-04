Barclays Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,220.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,097.05.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,082.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,043.43 and a 200-day moving average of $982.79. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $759.15 and a 52-week high of $1,115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,595,268,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $932,571,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

