Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BBSI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti downgraded Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 2.3 %

BBSI opened at $35.81 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $937.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Barrett Business Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $79,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 10.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

