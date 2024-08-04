Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHC. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

BHC stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 813.85% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,121,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,080.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,200,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,347 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,040,000. Finally, Hein Park Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,653,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

