Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) PT Lowered to $8.50

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.98% from the company’s current price.

BHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 7.7 %

NYSE BHC opened at $5.63 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 813.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 93,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 373,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 302,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Featured Articles

