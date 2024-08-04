Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.50. The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.40. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 281,222 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BHC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 7.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 813.85% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

