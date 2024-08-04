Bausch + Lomb’s (BLCO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore decreased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bausch + Lomb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.68.

NYSE:BLCO opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after buying an additional 343,772 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 478.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 72,030 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

