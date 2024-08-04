Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Announces Earnings Results

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $29.86 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BMWYY. HSBC upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

