Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.66% from the stock’s current price.

BECN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 13.1 %

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $105.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -135.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

