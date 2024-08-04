Belden (NYSE:BDC) PT Raised to $115.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s previous close.

BDC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $99.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Belden has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,219 shares of company stock valued at $986,641 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Belden by 662.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

