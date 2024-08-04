Belden (NYSE:BDC) PT Raised to $124.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BDC. Loop Capital raised their target price on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Shares of BDC opened at $99.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.06. Belden has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $102.47.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Belden will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,219 shares of company stock valued at $986,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 662.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

