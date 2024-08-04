Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 168.58% from the stock’s current price.

MP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get MP Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MP

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -74.47 and a beta of 2.22. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $24.44.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 860,960 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 614,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 815,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 490,767 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.