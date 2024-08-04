Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 97.59% from the company’s previous close.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.96. Roku has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.17%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $784,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $90,386,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

