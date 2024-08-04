Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.600-7.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Berry Global Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.40.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of BERY stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

