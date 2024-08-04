Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Berry Global Group updated its FY24 guidance to $7.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.600-7.600 EPS.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. UBS Group dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.