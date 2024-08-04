Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $300.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.00.

BIO opened at $335.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.67. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $419.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $837,467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 514,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,091,000 after acquiring an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 348,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,518,000 after acquiring an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 237,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

