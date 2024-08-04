Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $288.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.08.

BIIB stock opened at $205.66 on Thursday. Biogen has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $278.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.01 and a 200-day moving average of $222.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Biogen by 123.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

