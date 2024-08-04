Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $210.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Wedbush from $215.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $16.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.28 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $18.28 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.08.

Get Biogen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $205.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $278.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.97. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $378,728,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Biogen by 936.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after purchasing an additional 593,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Biogen by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after purchasing an additional 571,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 24,726.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.