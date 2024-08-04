Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Trading Down 1%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €41.40 ($45.00) and last traded at €41.40 ($45.00). 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.80 ($45.43).

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $819.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €41.61 and a 200 day moving average of €41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: European Union, Rest of the World, and Stateless. The company specializes primarily in the therapeutic areas of clinical immunology, haematology, and intensive care medicine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.