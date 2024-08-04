BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.32. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

Insider Activity at BioXcel Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $205,402.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,732,769.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 128,520 shares of company stock worth $208,611 in the last three months. 35.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BioXcel Therapeutics

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.