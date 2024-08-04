Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 1,114,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,987,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Blend Labs Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $238,601.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Stories

